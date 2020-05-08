Overview

Dr. Timothy Blackburn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Warsaw, MO. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center, Research Medical Center, Golden Valley Memorial Hospital, Lee's Summit Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Blackburn works at Midwest Heart & Vascular Specialists - Warsaw in Warsaw, MO with other offices in Clinton, MO and Belton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.