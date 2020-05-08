Dr. Timothy Blackburn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blackburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Blackburn, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Timothy Blackburn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Warsaw, MO. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center, Research Medical Center, Golden Valley Memorial Hospital, Lee's Summit Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Midwest Heart & Vascular Specialists - Warsaw1771 Commercial St, Warsaw, MO 65355 Directions (660) 228-8216Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Midwest Heart & Vascular Specialists - Clinton1600 N 2nd St, Clinton, MO 64735 Directions (816) 378-5187Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:45pm
Midwest Heart & Vascular Specialists - Belton17067 S Outer Rd Ste 200, Belton, MO 64012 Directions (816) 378-5186Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
- Golden Valley Memorial Hospital
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Dr Blackburn and his team! I feel at ease when I’m in their care and I know they are being thorough when caring for me. He saved my life after giving birth and I would see no other Dr!!
About Dr. Timothy Blackburn, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1558325605
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Blackburn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blackburn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blackburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blackburn works at
Dr. Blackburn has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blackburn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Blackburn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blackburn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blackburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blackburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.