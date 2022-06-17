Dr. Timothy Blain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Blain, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Blain, MD
Dr. Timothy Blain, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Englewood, FL. They completed their residency with University Of Illinois College Of Medicine, Sait Francis Medical Center
Dr. Blain works at
Dr. Blain's Office Locations
Southwest Florida Primary Care LLC779 Medical Dr Ste 2, Englewood, FL 34223 Directions (941) 698-6363Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blain?
Wonderful experience. We don't dread going to appointments. We appreciate his candor and compassion. His wealth of knowledge is impressive and he provides a vision forward towards prioritizing our health.
About Dr. Timothy Blain, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1558451849
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine, Sait Francis Medical Center
- University of Illinois at Urbana
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Blain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blain.
