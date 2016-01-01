Dr. Timothy Blend, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blend is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Blend, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Blend, MD
Dr. Timothy Blend, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Blend works at
Dr. Blend's Office Locations
-
1
Blend Institute LLC1911 Manatee Ave E Ste 102, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 722-5600
-
2
Manatee Hearing & Speech Center Inc.8648 STATE ROAD 70 E, Bradenton, FL 34202 Directions (941) 722-2560
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blend?
About Dr. Timothy Blend, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1326055435
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blend has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blend has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blend works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Blend. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blend.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blend, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blend appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.