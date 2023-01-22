Dr. Timothy Bollom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bollom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Bollom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Bollom, MD
Dr. Timothy Bollom, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.
Dr. Bollom works at
Dr. Bollom's Office Locations
1
The Center for Orthopedic and Neurosurgical Care and Research2200 NE Neff Rd Ste 200, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 382-3344Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
The Center Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Care and Research333 NW Larch Ave, Redmond, OR 97756 Directions (541) 504-5609
3
The Center Shevlin Health & Wellness Clinic2245 NW Shevlin Park Rd, Bend, OR 97703 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Majoris Health Systems
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Moda Health
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Bollum for knee replacement surgery. I heard positive remarks from satisfied patients and was not disappointed with the results. Pain was minimal and recovery easy.
About Dr. Timothy Bollom, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1639179930
Education & Certifications
- Steadman-Hawkins Sports Medicine Clinic
- University of Florida, Gainesville
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bollom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bollom accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bollom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bollom has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bollom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Bollom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bollom.
