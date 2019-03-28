Overview

Dr. Timothy Bookas, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.



Dr. Bookas works at Soundview Medical Associates in Norwalk, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.