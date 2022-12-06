Overview

Dr. Timothy Bowen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Mena Regional Health System and National Park Medical Center.



Dr. Bowen works at Cardiology Assocs Hot Springs in Hot Springs National Park, AR with other offices in Smackover, AR and Hot Springs Village, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Cardiac Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.