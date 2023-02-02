Overview of Dr. Timothy Bowlin, MD

Dr. Timothy Bowlin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Pointe Coupee General Hospital.



Dr. Bowlin works at Baton Rouge Orthopedic Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.