Offers telehealth
Dr. Timothy Bowlin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Pointe Coupee General Hospital.
Dr. Bowlin works at
Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic8080 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste 1000, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 924-2424
- Pointe Coupee General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I broke my arm and needed a plate and screws to fix it. Urgent care set me up with an appointment with Dr. Bowlin. I checked in with another orthopedic surgeon I knew, who said Dr Bowline was excellent, and he was absolutely right. Not only was the entire care experience good, but every person I talked to throughout the experience raved about how great he is. I fully recommend with no reservation!
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1063631398
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Hand Surgery
