Overview of Dr. Timothy Bradford, MD

Dr. Timothy Bradford, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.



Dr. Bradford works at Virginia Urology - Stony Point in Richmond, VA with other offices in Mechanicsville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.