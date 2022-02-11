Overview of Dr. Timothy Brand, MD

Dr. Timothy Brand, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.



Dr. Brand works at Baptist Medical Group Urology in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Tacoma, WA and Gulf Breeze, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.