Dr. Timothy Brand, MD

Urology
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Pensacola, FL
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Timothy Brand, MD

Dr. Timothy Brand, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.

Dr. Brand works at Baptist Medical Group Urology in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Tacoma, WA and Gulf Breeze, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Brand's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Woodlands Medical Specialists P A
    1717 N E St Ste 430, Pensacola, FL 32501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 437-8711
  2. 2
    Madigan Army Medical Center
    9040 Jackson Ave, Tacoma, WA 98431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 968-2300
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Sculpsit Plastic Surgery PA
    1118 Gulf Breeze Pkwy Ste 200, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 437-8711

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital
  • Gulf Breeze Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Timothy Brand, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164539136
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Medical Education

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.