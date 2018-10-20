Dr. Breitholtz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Breitholtz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Breitholtz, MD
Dr. Timothy Breitholtz, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UMEA / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.
Dr. Breitholtz works at
Dr. Breitholtz's Office Locations
1
Cape Cod Healthcare460 W Main St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 790-3360
2
Cape Cod Hospital27 Park St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 790-3360MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
3
Cape Cod Petct Services LLC525 Long Pond Dr, Harwich, MA 02645 Directions (508) 430-3350
4
Riverbend Community Mental Health Inc10 West St, Concord, NH 03301 Directions (603) 225-0123
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Br. Breitholtz treated my husband for 2 years, he was very caring about his condition, and listened to us both. He was easy to talk to and explained the medications and listened to us when we had questions.
About Dr. Timothy Breitholtz, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Swedish
- 1679646467
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UMEA / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Breitholtz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Cigna, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, and Tufts Health Plan.
Dr. Breitholtz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Breitholtz works at
Dr. Breitholtz speaks Swedish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Breitholtz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breitholtz.
