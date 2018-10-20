See All Forensic Psychiatrists in Hyannis, MA
Dr. Timothy Breitholtz, MD

Forensic Psychiatry
2.9 (12)
Map Pin Small Hyannis, MA
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Timothy Breitholtz, MD

Dr. Timothy Breitholtz, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UMEA / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.

Dr. Breitholtz works at Cape Cod Healthcare in Hyannis, MA with other offices in Harwich, MA and Concord, NH.

Dr. Breitholtz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cape Cod Healthcare
    460 W Main St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 790-3360
  2. 2
    Cape Cod Hospital
    27 Park St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 790-3360
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  3. 3
    Cape Cod Petct Services LLC
    525 Long Pond Dr, Harwich, MA 02645 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 430-3350
  4. 4
    Riverbend Community Mental Health Inc
    10 West St, Concord, NH 03301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 225-0123

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Cod Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder
Psychiatric Evaluation
ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder
Psychiatric Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 20, 2018
    Br. Breitholtz treated my husband for 2 years, he was very caring about his condition, and listened to us both. He was easy to talk to and explained the medications and listened to us when we had questions.
    Kathy in EASTHAM, MA — Oct 20, 2018
    About Dr. Timothy Breitholtz, MD

    Specialties
    • Forensic Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Swedish
    NPI Number
    • 1679646467
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF UMEA / MEDICAL FACULTY
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Breitholtz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Breitholtz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Breitholtz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breitholtz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breitholtz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breitholtz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

