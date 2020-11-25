Dr. Timothy Brennan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brennan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Brennan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Brennan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring and Mercy Health-West Hospital.
Locations
1
Oncology Hematology Care Inc5525 Marie Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Directions (513) 215-9200
2
Mercy Health Heart Institute West3301 Mercy Health Blvd Ste 125, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Directions (513) 215-9200Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Sebring
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brennan?
Outstanding interventional cardiologist. I was traveling and knew nothing about what hospital to use when I developed chest pain, with a history of 3 previous heart caths in less than a year. Luckily, I ended up at Mercy Health-West in Cincinnati, OH. Dr Brennan had great bedside manner and is very knowledgeable, performed a heart cath immediately and used laser atherectomy and balloon dilatation to completely clear my in-stent re-stenosis. He spent over an hour and a half working on me. Hopefully this will help to prevent re stenosis so soon if at all. He visited me himself as well as the Nurse Practitioner the following morning before discharge. Being a nurse, I felt extremely confident under Dr. Brennan's care.
About Dr. Timothy Brennan, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1174579510
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Brennan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Brennan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Brennan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Hyperlipidemia, and more.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Brennan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brennan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brennan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.