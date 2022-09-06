Overview of Dr. Timothy Brock, MD

Dr. Timothy Brock, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.



Dr. Brock works at Gainesville Urology Asc LLC in Gainesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.