Offers telehealth
Dr. Timothy Brock, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Gainesville Urology Asc LLC1240 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste 250, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 532-8438
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Timothy Brock is an excellent surgeon. He explained everything in a clear manner and provided expert medical care. His staff was helpful and kind. They ensured I had a smooth prep, surgery, and follow up. I would highly recommend Dr. Brock to anyone looking for a specialist.
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1114213725
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College
- THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Urology
