Dr. Timothy Brunacini, DDS
Dr. Timothy Brunacini, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Hillsboro, OH.
Hillsboro Family Dentistry1482 N High St, Hillsboro, OH 45133 Directions (937) 202-4678
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- Principal Financial Group
Drs Brunacini and Ross have been my dentists for most of my adult life. I recently married and moved to Kettering where I now see Dr Almoney that I am also very pleased with. Again today he said my past dentist sure did a great job on my teeth. I have had fillings,crowns, skin grafts,five bridges and a night guard. Thanks Dr Brunacini for showing up once on Sunday morning to fix a crown I pulled off with a Black cow taffy thing. Sorry. Miss all of you. Jeannie
- Dentistry
- English
- 1710901905
