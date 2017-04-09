See All Pediatric Urologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Timothy Bukowski, MD

Pediatric Urology
3.2 (14)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Timothy Bukowski, MD

Dr. Timothy Bukowski, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from SUNY Buffalo and is affiliated with Rex Hospital, University of North Carolina Hospital, Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

Dr. Bukowski works at Associated Urologists of North Carolina in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Cary, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bukowski's Office Locations

    Associated Urologists of North Carolina
    3821 Ed Dr, Raleigh, NC 27612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 390-7380
    Associated Urologists of North Carolina
    160 Macgregor Pines Dr, Cary, NC 27511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 390-7380

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rex Hospital
  • University of North Carolina Hospital
  • Wakemed Cary Hospital
  • WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Balanoposthitis
Urinary Incontinence
Bedwetting
Balanoposthitis
Urinary Incontinence
Bedwetting

Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Hydrocele (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hernia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 09, 2017
    Dr. Bukowski operated on my two year old son's inguinal hernia at Blue Ridge Surgery Center. The center was amazing and so was Dr. B. We were extremely nervous but everything went great and a year later his scar isn't even visible. He was great at grouting calm our fears and discuss options etc. It did take longer than I would have liked to get his surgery scheduled.
    About Dr. Timothy Bukowski, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1104843556
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children's Hospital of Michigan, Pediatric Urology, MI, USA (1995) -- Research Fellow
    Residency
    • Wayne State University Detroit Mc
    Internship
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Buffalo
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgetown University
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Urology and Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Bukowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bukowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bukowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bukowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bukowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bukowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bukowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bukowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

