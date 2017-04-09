Overview of Dr. Timothy Bukowski, MD

Dr. Timothy Bukowski, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from SUNY Buffalo and is affiliated with Rex Hospital, University of North Carolina Hospital, Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Bukowski works at Associated Urologists of North Carolina in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Cary, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.