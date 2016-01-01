Dr. Timothy Burns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Burns, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Burns, MD
Dr. Timothy Burns, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Eau Claire, WI.
Dr. Burns works at
Dr. Burns' Office Locations
Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire1221 Whipple St, Eau Claire, WI 54703 Directions (715) 254-8147
Mayo Clinic Health System - Barron1222 E Woodland Ave, Barron, WI 54812 Directions (715) 350-8259Thursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burns?
About Dr. Timothy Burns, MD
- Oncology
- English
- Male
- 1770826521
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire
- Mayo Clinic Health System - Northland in Barron
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burns works at
Dr. Burns has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.