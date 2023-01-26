See All Podiatrists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Timothy Bush, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (30)
Map Pin Small Nashville, TN
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Timothy Bush, DPM

Dr. Timothy Bush, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST INSTITUTE OF PODIATRY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.

Dr. Bush works at Foot & Ankle Specialists of Nashville in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters
Dr. Bush's Office Locations

    Foot & Ankle Specialists of Nashville
    4230 Harding Pike Ste 202, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 662-6676

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 26, 2023
    I went to Dr. Bush with a large growth over an ingrown toenail. Within approximately 30 minutes, he numbed the toe, removed both the growth and the ingrown nail, cauterized the site, and sent me on my way with post-op instructions. I could not be more satisfied with the outcomes. He is warmly personal, knowledgeable, and extremely competent. I would recommend him highly to anyone with a foot or ankle problem.
    Douglas Himes — Jan 26, 2023
    About Dr. Timothy Bush, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285920108
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FIRST INSTITUTE OF PODIATRY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Bush, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bush has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bush accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bush works at Foot & Ankle Specialists of Nashville in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Bush’s profile.

    Dr. Bush has seen patients for Bunion Surgery and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bush on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Bush. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bush.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

