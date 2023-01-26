Overview of Dr. Timothy Bush, DPM

Dr. Timothy Bush, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST INSTITUTE OF PODIATRY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.



Dr. Bush works at Foot & Ankle Specialists of Nashville in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.