Dr. Timothy Byler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Byler, MD
Dr. Timothy Byler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Byler works at
Dr. Byler's Office Locations
Upstate Medical University750 E Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-1500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Upstate Specialty Services Prostate Cancer Program550 Harrison St Ste M, Syracuse, NY 13202 Directions (315) 464-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Timothy Byler, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Byler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Byler works at
Dr. Byler has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Byler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.