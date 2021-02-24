Overview

Dr. Timothy Byrne, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and Wickenburg Community Hospital.



Dr. Byrne works at Biltmore Cardiology in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Disease, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.