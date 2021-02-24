- FindCare
- Dr. Timothy Byrne, DO
Dr. Timothy Byrne, DO
Overview
Dr. Timothy Byrne, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and Wickenburg Community Hospital.
Dr. Byrne works at
Locations
-
1
Biltmore Cardiology - Camelback2777 E Camelback Rd Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 952-0002
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- Wickenburg Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona Medical Network
- Arizona PHCS
- Assurant Health
- AZ Benefit Options
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- AZ Health Concepts
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Banner Health
- Bashas Benefit Trust
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Concepts
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Carrington
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- CNA
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Compusys
- Concentra
- Conseco
- CopperPoint Mutual
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- CRS
- Delta Dental
- EBMS
- El Paso First Health Plan
- Employers Dental Service
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gila River HealthCare
- Global Excel Insurance
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Healthcare Connect
- HealthCare Consortium of Arizona
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Kaiser Permanente
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- LifeWise
- Lincoln Financial Group
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Magellan Health Services
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Maricopa Managed Care
- Mayo Clinic
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medlife
- MedPartners
- Mercy Care
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Life
- Monumental Life Insurance Company
- MultiPlan
- National Care Network
- New York Life
- Northwestern Insurance Company
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Physicians Mutual
- Pinal/Gila LTC
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Premier Group Insurance
- Prime Health Imaging
- Principal Life
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Providence Health Plans
- Pyramid Life
- SCAN Health Plan
- Self Pay
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- State Farm
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- Triwest
- Ucare
- UniCare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- University Physicians
- Unum
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Wausau Benefits
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
- WPS Health Insurance
- Yavapai Long Term Care
- Zenith Administrators Inc
- Zurich
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Timothy Byrne, DO
- Interventional Cardiology
- 34 years of experience