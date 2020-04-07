Overview of Dr. Timothy Byrnes, MD

Dr. Timothy Byrnes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dublin, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University At Buffalo Suny School Of Med And Biomedical Sciences Buffalo Ny and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Byrnes works at Eye Care on the Ridge LLC in Dublin, VA with other offices in Roanoke, VA, Martinsville, VA and Wytheville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.