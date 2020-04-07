Dr. Timothy Byrnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byrnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Byrnes, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Byrnes, MD
Dr. Timothy Byrnes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dublin, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University At Buffalo Suny School Of Med And Biomedical Sciences Buffalo Ny and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.
Dr. Byrnes works at
Dr. Byrnes' Office Locations
-
1
Vistar Eye Center5826 Ruebush Rd, Dublin, VA 24084 Directions (540) 855-5100Monday7:30am - 6:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Douglass D Fear MD707 S Jefferson St, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 344-4000
-
3
Martinsville749a E Church St, Martinsville, VA 24112 Directions (540) 855-5100
-
4
Vistar Eye Center5296 Peters Creek Rd, Roanoke, VA 24019 Directions (540) 855-5100
-
5
Vistar Eye Center- Specialty Office710 W Ridge Rd Ste 2H, Wytheville, VA 24382 Directions (540) 855-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Byrnes?
Excellent—I had surgery for detached retina in another state and Dr Byrnes continued my rehab reviews here in Roanoke. He was excellent, treated me like I was a long time patient, and explained the healing process very well. He assured me the healing process was going well and has a great personality and and sis very competent.
About Dr. Timothy Byrnes, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1245234715
Education & Certifications
- Charles a Garcia and Assoc
- Washington Hospital Center
- Sisters Of Charity
- University At Buffalo Suny School Of Med And Biomedical Sciences Buffalo Ny
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Byrnes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byrnes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byrnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Byrnes works at
Dr. Byrnes has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byrnes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Byrnes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byrnes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byrnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byrnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.