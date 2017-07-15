See All Hematologists in Orange, CA
Dr. Timothy Byun, MD

Hematology
2.8 (13)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Timothy Byun, MD

Dr. Timothy Byun, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.

Dr. Byun works at Medical Oncology Care Assocs in Orange, CA.

Dr. Byun's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hematology-oncology Medical Group of Orange County Inc.
    1010 W La Veta Ave Ste 200, Orange, CA 92868 (714) 835-1800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Myeloproliferative Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 15, 2017
    Dr Byun is so caring and compassionate. He is also upfront with what can and cannot be done. He clearly laid out our choices and then made his recommendations. He answered all of our questions, and we never felt rushed. He is like this with each visit! You feel cared for by him. The general office staff; billing, scheduling, front office, needs to take a few lessons in manors, but I've seen worse. Ultimately I am not there for them, I am there for him.
    Garden Grove, CA — Jul 15, 2017
    About Dr. Timothy Byun, MD

    • Hematology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Korean
    • 1871545012
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ of CA-Irvine
    • Univ of CA-Irvine
    • Rush Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Byun has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Byun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Byun works at Medical Oncology Care Assocs in Orange, CA. View the full address on Dr. Byun’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Byun. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

