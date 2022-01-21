See All Podiatrists in Sebastian, FL
Dr. Timothy Caballes, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Sebastian, FL
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Timothy Caballes, DPM

Dr. Timothy Caballes, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sebastian, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.

Dr. Caballes works at Laurie Welton DO, Infectious Diseases Consultants of the Treasure Coast PA in Sebastian, FL with other offices in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Caballes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Amberly C. Paradoa, DPM, FACFAS
    1627 US Highway 1 Ste 208, Sebastian, FL 32958 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 299-7009
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Advanced Foot & Ankle of Indian River
    3735 11th Cir Ste 201, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 299-7009
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
  • Sebastian River Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Onychomycosis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 21, 2022
    This doctor never gives up. He is a true specialist who looks at health conditions for the root issue. Great table-side manners, full of assurance and positivity. This is a doctor whom you can trust. He explains exactly his intentions on each visit. Even during a tough procedure, he would check in and encourage my progress. I am very grateful for Dr. C
    Eileen gumpel — Jan 21, 2022
    About Dr. Timothy Caballes, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 12 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1215226147
    Education & Certifications

    • Palmetto General Hospital
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    • University of Miami
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Caballes, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caballes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Caballes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caballes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Caballes has seen patients for Heel Spur and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caballes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Caballes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caballes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caballes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caballes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

