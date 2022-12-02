Dr. Timothy Cannon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Cannon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Cannon, MD
Dr. Timothy Cannon, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ - Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Cannon's Office Locations
Inova Schar Cancer Institute8081 Innovation Park Dr, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-1180Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Inova Medical Group - Oncology8501 Arlington Blvd Ste 100, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 207-0733
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Cannon always explains what's going on very efficiently and listens to any concerns that you may have.
About Dr. Timothy Cannon, MD
- Hematology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- UMDNJ - Rutgers Medical School
