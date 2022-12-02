Overview of Dr. Timothy Cannon, MD

Dr. Timothy Cannon, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ - Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Cannon works at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.