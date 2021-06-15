Overview

Dr. Timothy Canty, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.



They frequently treat conditions like Spondylitis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.