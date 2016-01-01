Overview

Dr. Timothy Cardozo, MD is a Dermatologist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University.



Dr. Cardozo works at Academic Dermatology in Bethpage, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Boil and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.