Dr. Timothy Carlos, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Carlos, MD
Dr. Timothy Carlos, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Hematology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
SCCA EvergreenHealth12040 NE 128th St, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-3181Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pmFriday7:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Carlos answers all my questions and is very patient with me. He knows what he is doing and I trust him completely. He is the best
- Temple University Hospital
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
