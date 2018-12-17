See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Timothy Carter, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Timothy Carter, MD

Dr. Timothy Carter, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Gait Abnormality and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1223 Gateway Dr Ste 2G, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 725-4500
  2. 2
    Brevard Health Alliance
    2120 Sarno Rd, Melbourne, FL 32935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 241-6800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Canaveral Hospital
  • Holmes Regional Medical Center
  • Palm Bay Hospital
  • Viera Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 17, 2018
    Dr. Carter is very knowledgeable, caring, and professional. A few years ago he had to tell my husband that he had ALS (along with what that meant for the future)...he did so with such compassionate care. Fast forward...I was having scary and unusual neurological issues...and Dr. Carter was the ONLY doctor I was willing to go see. He has been amazing and has worked with me by providing targeted care. He approaches patients in a holistic and caring manner. I HIGHLY recommend this doctor.
    Laura S. in Melbourne — Dec 17, 2018
    About Dr. Timothy Carter, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154311652
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Carter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carter has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Gait Abnormality and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

