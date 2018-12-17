Dr. Timothy Carter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Carter, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Gait Abnormality and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 1223 Gateway Dr Ste 2G, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 725-4500
Brevard Health Alliance2120 Sarno Rd, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 241-6800
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Viera Hospital
Dr. Carter is very knowledgeable, caring, and professional. A few years ago he had to tell my husband that he had ALS (along with what that meant for the future)...he did so with such compassionate care. Fast forward...I was having scary and unusual neurological issues...and Dr. Carter was the ONLY doctor I was willing to go see. He has been amazing and has worked with me by providing targeted care. He approaches patients in a holistic and caring manner. I HIGHLY recommend this doctor.
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Neurology
Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carter has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Gait Abnormality and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
