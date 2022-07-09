Overview of Dr. Timothy Casey, DPM

Dr. Timothy Casey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Highland Park Hospital, Skokie Hospital and Vista Medical Center East.



Dr. Casey works at Timothy J. Casey, D.P.M., P.C. in Gurnee, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.