Dr. Timothy Casey, DPM
Overview of Dr. Timothy Casey, DPM
Dr. Timothy Casey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Highland Park Hospital, Skokie Hospital and Vista Medical Center East.
Dr. Casey's Office Locations
Gurnee Office1790 Nations Dr Ste 106, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 360-1330
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
- Vista Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was very satisfied with my visit to Dr. Casey's office. Clean, comfortable, and very welcoming. Dr. Casey is very personable and competent. I was reassured on my issues and received good patient education. Will be returning!
About Dr. Timothy Casey, DPM
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427040542
Education & Certifications
- Rush Pres St Lukes Hosp
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Indiana University
