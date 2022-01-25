Dr. Timothy Catchings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Catchings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Catchings, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Catchings, MD
Dr. Timothy Catchings, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Waycross, GA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health.
Dr. Catchings' Office Locations
Memorial Satilla Specialists - Heart Care1921 Alice St Ste 4A, Waycross, GA 31501 Directions (912) 302-1395Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Satilla Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
January 25th 2018. I came in by Ambulance from Jeff Davis Hospital with extreme cold blue feet. I had 100percent widow maker behind my heart it was hiding. Dr.Catching saved my life with his cath team. Amazing day.God knew what and who I needed he put them in my path. That man was off the next day .he traveled back to waycross to check on me. I. Forever grateful. I put my life in his hands. Praise God first and thank you Dr. CATCHING
About Dr. Timothy Catchings, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1841239670
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Cardiology, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Catchings has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catchings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Catchings using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Catchings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Catchings has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Catchings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Catchings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Catchings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Catchings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Catchings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.