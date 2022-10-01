Overview of Dr. Timothy Chase, MD

Dr. Timothy Chase, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Chase works at Novant Health Glen Meade OB/GYN - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.