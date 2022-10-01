See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Timothy Chase, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (32)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Timothy Chase, MD

Dr. Timothy Chase, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Chase works at Novant Health Glen Meade OB/GYN - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chase's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Glen Meade Ob Gyn PA
    1809 Glen Meade Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 505-4878

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Hysteroscopy
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Hysteroscopy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Timothy Chase, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1194786897
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Chase, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chase is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chase has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chase works at Novant Health Glen Meade OB/GYN - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Chase’s profile.

    Dr. Chase has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chase on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Chase. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chase.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chase, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chase appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

