Dr. Timothy Chen, DPM
Overview of Dr. Timothy Chen, DPM
Dr. Timothy Chen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Exton, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital and Paoli Hospital.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
-
1
Foot & Ankle Center of Chester County684 W Lincoln Hwy, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 269-0800
-
2
Center For Foot & Ankle Surgery217 Reeceville Rd Ste B, Coatesville, PA 19320 Directions (610) 269-0800
-
3
Foot and Ankle center520 Maple Ave Ste 3, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 269-0800
-
4
Foot and Ankle Center1011 W Baltimore Pike Ste 101, West Grove, PA 19390 Directions (610) 269-0800
- 5 440 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 269-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Timothy Chen, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Chinese
- 1316917115
Education & Certifications
- Aria Health
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Foot Surgery
