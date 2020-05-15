Overview of Dr. Timothy Chen, DPM

Dr. Timothy Chen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Exton, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital and Paoli Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Foot & Ankle Center of Chester County in Exton, PA with other offices in Coatesville, PA, West Chester, PA and West Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.