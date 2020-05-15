See All Podiatrists in Exton, PA
Dr. Timothy Chen, DPM

Podiatry
4.8 (24)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Timothy Chen, DPM

Dr. Timothy Chen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Exton, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital and Paoli Hospital.

Dr. Chen works at Foot & Ankle Center of Chester County in Exton, PA with other offices in Coatesville, PA, West Chester, PA and West Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Chen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foot & Ankle Center of Chester County
    684 W Lincoln Hwy, Exton, PA 19341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 269-0800
  2. 2
    Center For Foot & Ankle Surgery
    217 Reeceville Rd Ste B, Coatesville, PA 19320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 269-0800
  3. 3
    Foot and Ankle center
    520 Maple Ave Ste 3, West Chester, PA 19380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 269-0800
  4. 4
    Foot and Ankle Center
    1011 W Baltimore Pike Ste 101, West Grove, PA 19390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 269-0800
  5. 5
    440 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA 19380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 269-0800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chester County Hospital
  • Paoli Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 15, 2020
    Excellent experience.
    Fazal Syed — May 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Chen, DPM
    About Dr. Timothy Chen, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316917115
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Aria Health
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Chen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chen has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

