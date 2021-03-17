See All Cardiologists in Rockville Centre, NY
Dr. Timothy Chen, MD

Cardiology
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Timothy Chen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.

Dr. Chen works at Steven W. Seiden, MD in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone South Shore Heart--Rockville Centre
    242 Merrick Rd Ste 402, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 763-2800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai South Nassau

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Chest Pain
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Chest Pain

Wheezing Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 17, 2021
    Great personal caring doctor
    Howard t — Mar 17, 2021
    About Dr. Timothy Chen, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1720079056
    Education & Certifications

    • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
    • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
    • Columbia
    • COLUMBIA COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chen works at Steven W. Seiden, MD in Rockville Centre, NY. View the full address on Dr. Chen’s profile.

    Dr. Chen has seen patients for Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

