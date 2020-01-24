Overview of Dr. Timothy Chou, MD

Dr. Timothy Chou, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Chou works at Stony Brook Ophthalmology in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Commack, NY and Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.