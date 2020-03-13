Dr. Timothy Cleland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cleland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Cleland, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Cleland, MD
Dr. Timothy Cleland, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Cleland works at
Dr. Cleland's Office Locations
-
1
Retina Associates of South Texas9910 Huebner Rd Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 615-7600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Advanced Center for Wellness - ACW6801 McPherson Rd Ste 213, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 615-8455
-
3
Marvel Eye Center420 Grapevine Hwy Ste 116, Hurst, TX 76054 Directions (817) 427-2600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
4
Retina Associates of South Texas - San Antonio - Downtown315 N San Saba Ste 1105, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 615-7600
-
5
Westside Pain Specialists435 N Bedford Dr Ste 216, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 734-7251Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cleland?
He is very thorough. I have been recommending Dr. Cleland because i believe he is the best.
About Dr. Timothy Cleland, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578676037
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clinic
- U Tex|University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Bexar Cty Hosp
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cleland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cleland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cleland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cleland works at
Dr. Cleland has seen patients for Macular Hole and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cleland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cleland speaks Spanish.
163 patients have reviewed Dr. Cleland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cleland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cleland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cleland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.