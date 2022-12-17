Overview of Dr. Timothy Coblentz, MD

Dr. Timothy Coblentz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Aultman Orrville Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, Pomerene Hospital and Union Hospital.



Dr. Coblentz works at Canton Urology Associates Inc in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.