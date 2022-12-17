Dr. Timothy Coblentz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coblentz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Coblentz, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Coblentz, MD
Dr. Timothy Coblentz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Aultman Orrville Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, Pomerene Hospital and Union Hospital.
Dr. Coblentz works at
Dr. Coblentz's Office Locations
Canton Urology Associationinc2600 Tuscarawas St W Ste 400, Canton, OH 44708 Directions (330) 458-2000
Aultman Hospital Psych2600 6th St SW, Canton, OH 44710 Directions (330) 458-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Aultman Orrville Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- Pomerene Hospital
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Severe pneumonia caused my prostate to enlarge leaving me unable to void. Dr. Coblentz gave me options allowing me to decide, which lead to surgery. Now my nightmare is over and everything is back to normal. Thank you Dr. Coblentz.
About Dr. Timothy Coblentz, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
Dr. Coblentz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coblentz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coblentz has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coblentz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Coblentz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coblentz.
