Dr. Timothy Codd, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (23)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Timothy Codd, MD

Dr. Timothy Codd, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Codd works at Univ. of Maryland St. Joseph Pain Specialists LLC in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Codd's Office Locations

    Univ. of Maryland St. Joseph Pain Specialists LLC
    8322 Bellona Ave, Towson, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 337-7900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
  • University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rotator Cuff Tear
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 12, 2019
    If I had known how good I would feel after shoulder replacement, it would have been done 2 years prior. Dr. Codd has a great bedside manner and knows how to do specialized surgery. He did a fantastic job and knew just what he wanted the PT people to do to get back the strength in my arm and what exercises for me to get complete range of motion. Nothing but praise for Dr. Codd!
    Mary Younkin — Nov 12, 2019
    About Dr. Timothy Codd, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275551764
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Codd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Codd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Codd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Codd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Codd works at Univ. of Maryland St. Joseph Pain Specialists LLC in Towson, MD. View the full address on Dr. Codd’s profile.

    Dr. Codd has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Codd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Codd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Codd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Codd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Codd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

