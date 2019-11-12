Overview of Dr. Timothy Codd, MD

Dr. Timothy Codd, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Codd works at Univ. of Maryland St. Joseph Pain Specialists LLC in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.