Dr. Timothy Collins, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Collins, MD
Dr. Timothy Collins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Collins' Office Locations
Cookeville Urology Pllc254 W 7th St, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 520-6270
Cookeville Regional Medical Group1 Medical Center Blvd, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 528-2541
Hospital Affiliations
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Collins for several years. He did a surgery for me about 10 yrs ago! He is interested in your condition and helps in every way!
About Dr. Timothy Collins, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1598735052
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Collins has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
