Overview of Dr. Timothy Collins, MD

Dr. Timothy Collins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Collins works at Cookeville Urology in Cookeville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.