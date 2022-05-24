Dr. Timothy Connolly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connolly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Connolly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Connolly, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Connolly works at
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine Consultants, PLLC6560 Fannin St Ste 1632, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 255-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Connolly?
When I was diagnosed with a lung condition over 2 years ago, it was naturally a very unsettling time in our lives. Choosing Dr Connolly as my Pulmonologist was the best decision we made. Under his care, I not only received the best plan of care and treatment, but also the feeling of comfort and assurance that we were in the right place. His excellent bedside manners made our journey so much easier.
About Dr. Timothy Connolly, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396798153
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Connolly accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connolly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Connolly works at
Dr. Connolly speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Connolly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connolly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connolly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connolly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.