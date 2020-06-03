Overview of Dr. Timothy Courville, MD

Dr. Timothy Courville, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.



Dr. Courville works at Blue Ridge Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery in Lynchburg, VA with other offices in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.