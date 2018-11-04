Dr. Tim Cummings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cummings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tim Cummings, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roswell, GA. They completed their residency with Palmetto Richland Mem Hospital
Dr. Cummings works at
MDVIP - Roswell, Georgia1260 Upper Hembree Rd Ste C, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (678) 827-3840
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
If anyone is looking for excellent medical needs this is the right man. An excellent doctor and person.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
- Palmetto Richland Mem Hospital
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Dr. Cummings has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cummings accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cummings using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cummings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cummings. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cummings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cummings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cummings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.