Overview

Dr. Timothy Daly, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Integris Health Edmond and Integris Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Daly works at Integris Cardiovascular Physician in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.