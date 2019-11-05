Dr. Timothy Daniel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daniel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Daniel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Daniel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.
Dr. Daniel works at
Locations
-
1
Lepow Foot and Ankle Specialists10970 Shadow Creek Pkwy Ste 260, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 840-5210Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Daniel?
Extremely dedicated to his patients and to his profession. Highly knowledgeable, caring, and genuinely strives to provide the highest quality of care. He spends 30-45 minutes with me, engaging in a discussion about the proposed plan of care, and does so in such a sincere and non condescending manner. We are so fortunate to have a Harvard Medical School graduate with such a passion for medicine!
About Dr. Timothy Daniel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1770679573
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daniel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daniel works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daniel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daniel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.