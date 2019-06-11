Dr. Timothy Darnell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Darnell, DO
Dr. Timothy Darnell, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.
Novant Health Forsyth Internal Medicine1381 WESTGATE CENTER DR, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7451
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
In the previous hospital I had asked to see a specialist but the attending didn't think it was necessary. Then in the hospital we ended up in for over 18 days the very first day in walked Dr. Darnell to the ER. It was like our prayers had been answered. He is a great doctor. Has a GREAT bedside manner and knew exactly what to do to get my husband well. I would highly recommend him!!
About Dr. Timothy Darnell, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1467678979
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Dr. Darnell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darnell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Darnell works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Darnell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darnell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.