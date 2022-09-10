Dr. Timothy Davis, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Davis, DDS
Overview of Dr. Timothy Davis, DDS
Dr. Timothy Davis, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Naples, FL. They graduated from Specialty training in Periodontics - Louisiana State University Medical Center in New Orleans|University of Nebraska Medical Center, College of Dentistry - D.D.S..
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
-
1
Naples Periodontist4933 Tamiami Trl N Ste 100, Naples, FL 34103 Directions (239) 347-5422
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
We discussed the process and costs of getting implants. Dr. Davis explained everything completely, provided options when available. I never felt rushed. I felt important!
About Dr. Timothy Davis, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- Male
- 1245440023
Education & Certifications
- General Practice - Saint Joseph Hospital in Denver, Colorado
- Specialty training in Periodontics - Louisiana State University Medical Center in New Orleans|University of Nebraska Medical Center, College of Dentistry - D.D.S.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Davis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis speaks Arabic and Spanish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.