Overview of Dr. Timothy Davis, MD

Dr. Timothy Davis, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Davis works at The Spine Institute in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

