Dr. Timothy Davis, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Davis, MD
Dr. Timothy Davis, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
La Spine Intervention2811 Wilshire Blvd Ste 850, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 828-7757Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Broadway Surgical Institute1451 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 260-2827
Source Healthcare2801 Wilshire Blvd Ste A, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 574-2777
Timothy T. Davis M.d. A Professional Corp.2428 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 208, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 315-4968
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Davis for 20 years, would not be able to function in every day life if it were not for his help. Have watched his practice grow over the years, and I’m delighted to know he has helped so many people through their pain . Keep up the good work Dr.
About Dr. Timothy Davis, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770515603
Education & Certifications
- The Spine Institute
- W LA VA Med Ctr UCLA
- Ochsner Med Foundation
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
- UMKC
