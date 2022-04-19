Dr. Timothy Deahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Deahl, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Deahl, MD
Dr. Timothy Deahl, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntsville, TX. They completed their residency with Christus St Joseph Hospital
Dr. Deahl's Office Locations
Dr. Timothy Deahl M.D.260 Interstate 45 N Ste, Huntsville, TX 77340 Directions (936) 291-2557
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Huntsville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He delivered my daughter’s baby and did an amazing job caring for her and my granddaughter.
About Dr. Timothy Deahl, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Christus St Joseph Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deahl has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deahl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deahl has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deahl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Deahl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deahl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.