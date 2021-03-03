Dr. Timothy Devitt, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Devitt, DDS
Overview of Dr. Timothy Devitt, DDS
Dr. Timothy Devitt, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Martinsville, IN.
Dr. Devitt works at
Dr. Devitt's Office Locations
Martinsville Dental Clinic1690 S Ohio St, Martinsville, IN 46151 Directions (765) 343-6536
Bloomington Oral Surgery1116 S COLLEGE MALL RD, Bloomington, IN 47401 Directions (812) 727-5361
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great staff! Dr Devitt is friendly, competent, and very thorough.
About Dr. Timothy Devitt, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1164475323
Dr. Devitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devitt accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devitt works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Devitt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.