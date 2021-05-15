Dr. Timothy Dindoffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dindoffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Dindoffer, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Dindoffer, MD
Dr. Timothy Dindoffer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor.
Dr. Dindoffer's Office Locations
Dindoffer Timothy Cmd1107 Memorial Dr Ste 301, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 271-0076
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor!
About Dr. Timothy Dindoffer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dindoffer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dindoffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dindoffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dindoffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dindoffer.
