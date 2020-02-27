Dr. Doerr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Doerr, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Doerr, MD
Dr. Timothy Doerr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ca School Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.
Dr. Doerr works at
Dr. Doerr's Office Locations
Orthopaedic Associates901 N Curtis Rd Ste 501, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 321-4790
Capital Surgical Associates8854 W Emerald St Ste 140, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 321-4790MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- Treasure Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Corizon Health
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
- LifeWise
- Medicaid of Idaho
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Moda Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Noridian
- PacificSource
- PHCS
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance
- Wise Provider Networks
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had both of my knees replaced by Dr. Doerr and the replacements are great with a lot less pain than before replacement. The care after replacement has been very good.
About Dr. Timothy Doerr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1083663868
Education & Certifications
- Uchsc/ Denver Children's Hospital
- University of Colorado
- University Of Ca School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doerr accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doerr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doerr works at
Dr. Doerr has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doerr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Doerr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doerr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doerr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doerr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.