Overview of Dr. Timothy Doerr, MD

Dr. Timothy Doerr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ca School Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.



Dr. Doerr works at Orthopaedic Associates in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.