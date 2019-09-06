Dr. Timothy Doerr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doerr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Doerr, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Doerr, MD
Dr. Timothy Doerr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Doerr's Office Locations
Clinton Woods2365 S Clinton Ave Ste 200, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 758-5700
- 2 180 Sawgrass Dr, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 242-1401
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am writing this note to let others know of a wonderful doctor that is available to us in Rochester, New York. His name is Dr. Timothy Doerr. Dr. Doerr is a Facial Plastic Surgeon with University Otolaryngology Associates. He has been treating me since 2007 for Facial conditions resulting from a traumatic head injury in 1985 that caused damage to 3 cranial nerves Dr. Doerr has remained steadfast in his dedication to treat my condition, fighting for insurance approvals by demonstrating the inherent medical necessity of the treatments with the use of video, pictures, multiple clinical notes, and documented medical research. Much of this effort was done on his own time. And he has shown his certainty and conviction of the usefulness of this therapy by going above and beyond the call of duty to continue my treatments, even when insurance companies would not pay for them. Dr. Doerr has collaborated with other physicians on my behalf to assist with other areas of treatmen
About Dr. Timothy Doerr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1235161340
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
