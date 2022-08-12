Overview of Dr. Timothy Donahue, MD

Dr. Timothy Donahue, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Donahue works at Ucla Department of Surgery in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open and Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.